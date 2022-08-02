Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel builds connections with new team

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has taken significant steps to help create bonds on a team with many new pieces. The transfer from Central Florida was busy last month. He got his offensive playmakers together at a ranch and took his offensive linemen to Lake Thunderbird. The efforts were needed because the Sooners have a new coaching staff and some of the team’s most experienced players have come via the transfer portal. All that effort was made to create stability as the Sooners prepare for the opener against Texas-El Paso on Sept. 3.

