Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox swooped in to grab Eric Hosmer when the Padres first baseman vetoed a move to the Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. The Red Sox obtained Hosmer, a 2016 All-Star, along with two minor leaguers and cash in exchange for minor league left-hander Jay Groome. The addition of the four-time Gold Glove winner helps fill one of the team’s biggest holes so far this season. Red Sox first basemen have batted .224 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs. The team also has 10 errors at first base, tied for most in the majors.

