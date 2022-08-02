Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday’s trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated against COVID-19 and had to miss Kansas City’s trip to Toronto last month. It’s unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second base but is capable of playing anywhere in the outfield and across the infield, has received or is planning to get the shot required of all players traveling to Canada. In exchange, the Royals received speedy outfielder Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, both of whom could help their big league team immediately.

