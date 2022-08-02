Steelers want WR Diontae Johnson to stay, but at what price?

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they want to keep wide receiver Diontae Johnson. It’s the price tag to keep him that’s up for debate. Johnson is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed in 2019. Johnson has voluntarily sat out portions of practice at the team’s training camp in an effort to protect his health as his agent and the Steelers try to work out a new deal. The 26-year-old Johnson caught 107 passes last season and made the Pro Bowl for the first time.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.