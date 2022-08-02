Suárez plays for Nacional in Copa Sudamericana home loss

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suarez went on as a substitute in his first match since returning to Nacional but couldn’t help his Uruguayan club avoid a 1-0 home loss to Brazil’s Atletico Goianiense in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. The 35-year-old Suárez joined Nacional after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired. The veteran striker is hoping to remain fit enough to play for Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar in November. Luiz Fernando scored the only goal of the match in Montevideo in the 23rd minute.

