Twins land Orioles closer Jorge López in deadline-day deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have bolstered their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring closer Jorge López in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for four pitching prospects. The 29-year-old López is in the middle of a breakout season. He has a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 of his 20 career saves. He joins a Twins team that had a 3.84 relief ERA entering the game on Tuesday night. Jhoan Duran has been the lone reliable late-inning option this year for Minnesota.

