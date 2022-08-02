US women schedule match against England at Wembley

The U.S. women’s national soccer team is set to face England at Wembley Stadium, the first of two European matches as the United States prepares to defend its title at the 2023 World Cup. The Oct. 7 match is contingent on England securing its spot in the World Cup in qualifying games in September. England is coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over Germany in the women’s European Championships final. The match at Wembley drew a tournament-record 87,192 fans.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.