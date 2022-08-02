Wainwright, reunited with Molina, hurls Cards past Cubs 6-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0. Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Dylan Carlson hit a two-run shot and made a nice catch in center field. Nolan Arenado also went deep. Molina returned from knee inflammation that had sidelined him since June 16. He and Wainwright made their 317th career start as batterymates, passing the Boston/Milwaukee Braves duo of Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for sole possession of second place in major league history since 1901. The only pair in front is Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan with 324 for the Detroit Tigers from 1963-75.

