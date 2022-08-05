Jays’ miscues lead to Gordon run in 10th, Twins win 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, giving the Twins a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon advanced to third on a throwing error by Jansen and scored on Tim Beckham’s grounder when Jansen couldn’t handle the throw home cleanly. New Twins closer Jorge López blew the save in the ninth, but new reliever Michael Fulmer left the bases loaded in the 10th for the win. Twins starter Tyler Mahle worked six innings in his Minnesota debut.

