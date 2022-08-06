India wins T20 series from West Indies with game to spare

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — India has clinched the Twenty20 series against West Indies with a game to spare after winning the fourth by 59 runs in Lauderhill. The Indians posted 191-5 and bowled out West Indies for 132 in the last over. The game was delayed for 45 minutes after morning rain and West Indies hoped to take advantage by bowling first. But those plans were ruined when India captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav took 25 runs from the third over bowled by medium-pacer Obed McCoy. By the time both openers were dismissed, India had blasted 61 runs in the powerplay. The chase sputtered as West Indies batters made starts but then were often out going for one more big hit. Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each and Arshdeep Singh grabbed three at the end.

