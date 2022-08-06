Mercury spoil Ionescu milestone, top Liberty 76-62

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 25 points, Shey Peddy added 20 and the Phoenix Mercury cruised past the New York Liberty 76-62, despite missing guards Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith.. Sabrina Ionescu picked up an assist just 29 seconds into the game on a Crystal Dangerfield 3-pointer to become the first player in WNBA history to total at least 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season. DeShields and Peddy picked up the slack for Taurasi, who missed a second straight game with an ankle injury, helping Phoenix (14-19) moved a half-game in front of New York (13-19) for the final playoff spot.

