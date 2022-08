Murray back on field for Cardinals after bout with COVID-19

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to practice after missing nearly a week with COVID-19. Murray was in full pads for Saturday’s scrimmage in front of fans at State Farm Stadium. Coach Kliff Kingsbury says Murray experienced some mild symptoms while he was away, but was able to attend meetings virtually. Kingsbury said Murray would be limited at Saturday’s practice but wanted to be on the field with his teammates.

