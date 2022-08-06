Stafford downplays elbow injury, throws in Rams practice
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
Matthew Stafford downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after showing just how little it’s holding him back in practice with the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford participated extensively in the Rams’ latest workout at UC Irvine on Saturday, making deep throws and building chemistry with his teammates in what was likely his most extensive work of training camp. Afterward, Stafford said his right elbow condition is merely “irritating,” and not a threat to his ability to lead the Super Bowl champions’ title defense. Coach Sean McVay raised eyebrows Thursday when he said Stafford’s injury was “abnormal” for a quarterback.