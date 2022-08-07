Haaland nets twice on EPL debut as City beats West Ham 2-0

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City opened its title defense with a 2-0 win over West Ham. Haaland’s performance showed just why Pep Guardiola spent big to bring in the striker this offseason. Haaland needed 36 minutes to open his City account from the penalty spot after being brought down by the goalkeeper in the area. He then netted with a clinical low finish in the 65th minute to double the lead. City is sending an early warning that it remains the team to beat in England after Liverpool was held to a draw by Fulham on Saturday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.