Bassitt hounds Reds, Marte homers early, Mets win again 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings and Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. With their 13th victory in 15 games, the Mets extended their NL East lead to seven games over idle Atlanta. New York just took four of five from the defending World Series champions at Citi Field last weekend. Bassitt allowed an unearned run and walked one while striking out eight in his second eight-inning outing this season. He threw 114 pitches, most by a Mets starter this year and two shy of his career high set in August 2019. Tyler Naquin added a two-run triple against his former team.

