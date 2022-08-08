Bruins bring back captain Bergeron — and David Krejci, too

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together. The team signed forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to one-year deals. The two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team are in the franchise’s top 100 all-time for scoring. Bergeron signed a one-year deal almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci will also be back in 2022-23. He played last season in his native Czechia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.