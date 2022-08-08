Cubs to cut ties with Heyward after the season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after the 2022 season, ending one of the most expensive and unproductive free-agent singings. Heyward, who turns 33 on Tuesday, signed an eight-year, $184 million contract prior to the 2016 season but has batted only .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs. Heyward is batting .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats this season but has been on the 10-day injured list since June 27 because of right knee inflammation.

