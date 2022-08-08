Judge hits No. 44, Yankees beat Mariners 9-4 to stop skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4. Donaldson doubled twice and Andrew Benintendi also had two doubles and three RBIs. But it wasn’t a perfect night for New York because Matt Carpenter broke his left foot when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning. He hopes to return in September. Donaldson and Benintendi got the Yankees started as they knocked around Logan Gilbert for seven earned runs and 10 hits — six for extra bases. That was plenty for winner Jameson Taillon, who scattered three hits over seven innings.

