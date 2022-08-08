Olivia Moultrie proud of stand she took to play in NWSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Olivia Moultrie signed with the Portland Thorns a little more than a year ago after suing to join the National Women’s Soccer League at just 15 years old. She says the lasting lesson of her legal odyssey is that women should have the same opportunities to reach the top tier of U.S. professional soccer as men, even if they’re still teenagers. Moultrie is the youngest player ever to play and score in the NWSL. She’s currently in Costa Rica to play for the United States in the under-20 World Cup.

