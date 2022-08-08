Orioles hit 4 homers in 7-4 victory over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles entered the day two games behind Seattle and Tampa Bay for the final two wild cards in the American League. They pulled within three of Toronto for the first wild card. This was the first of 15 meetings down the stretch between the Blue Jays and Orioles.

