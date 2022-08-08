Yankees’ Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners. Carpenter fouled a slider from starter Logan Gilbert off the foot in the first inning. Carpenter was briefly checked by manager Aaron Boone, but finished the at-bat and struck out swinging. He was replaced by Tim Locastro in the third. Carpenter had been enjoying a comeback season at age 36. The three-time All-Star began the night batting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.