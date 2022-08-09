Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday’s practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection. The two-hour practice session did not have any noticeable delays and proceeded as normal. Staley is expected to be back at practice Wednesday. The Chargers have their first preseason game Saturday when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.