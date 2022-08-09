Felix Rosenqvist clarifies contract situation with McLaren

Felix Rosenqvist has clarified his contract situation with McLaren Racing as the Swedish driver is now caught in limbo in one of the strangest silly seasons in years. Rosenqvist and McLaren announced a deal in June in which Rosenqvist will either remain in IndyCar or move to Formula E. But now he wants to keep his seat in IndyCar, leading to speculation he does not have a contract. Rosenqvist tells The Associated Press he does have a contract, but has reiterated to McLaren he doesn’t want to leave IndyCar. But his future likely depends on the fate of Alex Palou, who is being sued by Chip Ganassi Racing over his bid to move to McLaren next season.

