Realmuto, Wheeler lead Phils past Marlins 4-1 for 6th in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 for their sixth straight victory. Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 12 while improving to 40-19 since June 1. Philadelphia started the day in second place in the NL wild-card standings. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who have lost eight of 10.

