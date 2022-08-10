14 HBCU medical students chosen for NFL diversity initiative

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be 14 students from Historically Black College and University medical schools working for the first time on the staffs of NFL clubs this season. The students are coming from the four HBCU medical schools in the country and will be working with eight different teams. The teams include Atlanta, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Rams, LA Chargers, New York Giants, San Francisco, Tennessee and Washington. The program aims to diversify staffs across sports medicine. A study shows Black medical students comprise only 7.3% of the total in this country. The NFL has nearly 70% Black players.

