Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally that carried the San Diego Padres to a wild 13-7 win against the San Francisco Giants. All seven runs scored with two outs. The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the sixth, the second time they batted around in the game.