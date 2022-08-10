Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association. He addressed recent developments with the Big Ten and how they could impact the school’s ability to remain a football independent. The Big Ten is moving toward media rights contracts with Fox, NBC and CBS. NBC has had exclusive rights to broadcast Notre Dame home games since 1991. Swarbrick says NBC having more college football will help promote Notre Dame games.

