Sierra RBI double in 12th, Angels beat A’s 5-4 for sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 5-4 for a three-game sweep. The A’s suffered their second winless homestand of the season at 0-5. Jaime Barría limited the A’s to an unearned run in three innings of relief to pick up his first win since May 8. Austin Pruitt gave up Sierra’s deciding double. The Angels took a 3-0 lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Luis Rengifo. Oakland tied it in the seventh on a three-run double by Tony Kemp, who was thrown out at third trying to stretch it to a triple.

