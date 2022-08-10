Solid start keeps Campbell’s comeback hopes on track in Indy
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Parris Campbell arrived in Indianapolis four years ago with big expectations. The versatile, speedy receiver from Ohio State seemed like a perfect fit in coach Frank Reich’s offense. But a series of injuries have limited Campbell to just 15 games in three years. Now, in the final season of his contract, Campbell says he’s healthy and ready to put together the breakout season everyone’s anticipated.