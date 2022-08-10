Transfer of power: Riley rebuilds USC with veteran arrivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is the closest thing college football has seen to an expansion team in quite some time. Rebuilding after the Trojans’ worst season in 30 years, new coach Lincoln Riley dug deep into the newly flush transfer portal to add 24 veterans from across the country. Many are elite skill-position players, including Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, ex-Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams and two prolific running backs and two receivers from other Pac-12 schools. The centerpiece of the group is Caleb Williams, who passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns at Oklahoma last year. Everybody is eager for the chance to be a part of USC’s rebirth.

