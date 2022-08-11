Casper Ruud advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4. Ruud is the highest seed left in the singles draw after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out Wednesday. Rudd held off Agut after a mid-afternoon thunderstorm delayed play for just over an hour. Ruud will face sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, the Montreal player who beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

