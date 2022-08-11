Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day have reason to feel lucky to be even in the PGA Tour’s postseason. And now they want to keep going. Each shot a 65 in the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That’s not enough for the lead, only to give them hope. The early co-leaders are Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun. But the opening event of the FedEx Cup playoffs is all about being in position to move on to the next round. Fowler and Day needed some of their best golf. They got off on the right foot.