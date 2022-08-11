Madrid starts Spanish league defense aiming for title sweep

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid starts the Spanish league season overflowing with confidence that it can retain the domestic title despite Barcelona spending big to add top talent to its team. Madrid visits the newly promoted Almería on Sunday. Madrid has already won the UEFA Super Cup and is aiming to defend its Spanish league and Champions League titles in addition to winning the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona hosts Rayo Vallecano on Saturday with questions about whether Robert Lewandowski and other newcomers can make their competitive debuts. Barcelona may need to sell more club assets to meet the league’s financial rules on registering new players.

