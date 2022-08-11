NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA. The league and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

