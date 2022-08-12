Soto gets 2 hits, standing ovation as Padres beat Nats 10-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto had two hits and got a standing ovation in his return to Washington, and San Diego beat the Nationals 10-5 after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for a positive drug test. Soto was traded from Washington to San Diego on Aug. 2. The Padres hold the final NL wild-card spot, and general manager A.J. Preller said during the game that Tatis’ suspension doesn’t change his expectations for the season. Soto just missed his second homer with San Diego when he doubled off the right-field wall in the Padres’ seven-run fifth inning. He singled later in the inning to drive in Austin Nola.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.