Titans have competition for backup QB job thanks to Willis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a competition for the job backing up Ryan Tannehill. They also want to see rookie Malik Willis throwing more. Coach Mike Vrabel pulled Willis two plays into their first drive of the third quarter after the quarterback scrambled instead of throwing in a 23-10 loss Thursday night to Baltimore. Willis showed off his legs running for a touchdown. He also had a 48-yard pass play. Vrabel said Friday they wanted Willis to throw and the rookie didn’t. Vrabel says he’s sure Willis will rip it the next time he has a chance.

