Urshela, Mahle power Twins to 4-0 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gio Urshela had his 11th home run of the season among his three hits, Tyler Mahle pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-0. Gilberto Celestino also went deep for the Twins, who had dropped six of their last seven road games. The Angels returned home from a 5-2 road trip, including a three-game sweep of Oakland, but were blanked for the 11th time this season. David Fletcher had a pair of hits and Patrick Sandoval suffered his sixth loss in his last seven starts.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.