Vikings’ Cousins has COVID-19, won’t play preseason opener

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in the team’s first preseason game. Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis at practice. Cousins was absent for a second straight day after feeling ill and being sent home. Cousins has “very minimal” symptoms, according to O’Connell. Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will split time in the exhibition Sunday at Las Vegas. Cousins was unlikely to play much if at all if he wasn’t sick. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster.

