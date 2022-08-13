Late penalty completes Espanyol rally for 2-2 draw at Celta

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Joselu Mato has scored a penalty deep in stoppage time to complete Espanyol’s fightback for a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo in their Spanish league opener. Celta looked set to roll to a comfortable win after Iago Aspas opened the scoring in first-half injury time and Goncalo Paciencia headed in a second goal in the 63rd. But Espanyol started its comeback at Balaídos Stadium when Edu Expósito scored in the 72nd. Joselu drilled home his spot kick in the eighth minute of injury time after the referee used a video review to decide that Óscar Mingueza had fouled Espanyol’s new striker in the area.

