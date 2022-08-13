Man United routed 4-0 at Brentford despite Ronaldo starting

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United plumbed new depths with a 4-0 capitulation at Brentford to send Erik ten Hag’s team into meltdown after just two games of the Premier League season. Through a mixture of defensive ineptitude and Brentford’s opportunism, United was 4-0 down at halftime for the first time in a Premier League game. Mistakes by goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two goals to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee nodded in the third at a corner and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth on the counterattack on a chastening afternoon for the visitors.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.