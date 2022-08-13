Pozuelo’s brace sparks Inter Miami to 3-2 win over NYCFC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored his first two goals of the season, including the match-winner in the 84th minute, and Inter Miami rallied to beat New York City FC 3-2. NYCFC (12-6-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute on Talles Magno’s sixth goal of the season.nPozuelo found the net for the first time in his six matches with the team when he took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored in the 39th minute to pull Inter Miami (9-10-6) even. Thiago Andrade gave NYCFC a 2-1 halftime lead when he scored — his fifth — in the second minute of stoppage time. Ariel Lassiter scored in the 63rd minute for Miami — with assists from Pozuelo and Gonzalo Higuaín — to knot the score at 2-2.

