SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov will miss the first few months of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. General manager Mike Grier said Knyzhov got hurt while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov had surgery Wednesday. His estimated recovery time is about six months. The 24-year-old missed all of last season with a groin injury.

