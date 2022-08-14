Antron Brown races to 1st NHRA victory as team owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals. Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th victory and first since the third race of the 2021 season. The 46-year-old Brown had a 3.902-second run at 309.49 mph at Heartland Motorsports Park. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Tasca beat 73-year-old John Force in the final with a 3.999 at 316.82 in a Ford Mustang for his second victory of the season and 11th in his career.

