Forest rides luck, beats West Ham 1-0 for 1st EPL win

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest rode its luck before marking its first home game in the Premier League in 23 years with a 1-0 win over West Ham. A scrappy goal by offseason signing Taiwo Awoniyi in first-half stoppage time settled a match played in a party atmosphere at the City Ground. It earned Forest its first points since returning to the top flight but West Ham’s players will wonder how they left without at least a draw. Declan Rice had a 65th-minute penalty saved, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma both hit the underside of the crossbar and Benrahma had a goal ruled out after video review.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.