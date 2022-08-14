Giants LB Azeez Ojulari passes physical, practices at camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants’ leading sacker Azeez Ojulari has passed his physical and practiced with the team for the first time since training camp opened. Ojulari, who had eight sacks as a rookie, missed the first 2 1/2 weeks of camp while on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. He was injured before camp opened. The return of Ojulari gives New York two outstanding edge rushers. The Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick overall. New York also has two very good tackles for them to work against _ Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.