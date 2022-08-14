Latvia beats Czechs to reach world junior quarterfinals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ralfs Bergmanis had a hat trick and Latvia beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Sunday to secure a quarterfinal spot in the world junior championship. Latvia (1-2-1) was third in Group A, a spot ahead of the Czech Republic (1-2-1). Latvia got into the event when Russia and Belarus were expelled. Earlier, Kasper Simontaival had two goals and an assist in Finland’s 9-3 victory over Slovakia in Group A. Joel Maatta also scored twice for Finland (2-1). Slovakia finished 0-3-1. The United States faced Sweden in Group B lead in the late game.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.