Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. He says he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab assignment. The switch-hitting Franco hit from both sides of the plate. He says the right side is not 100 percent because the wrist is a little weak due to the injury. Franco and injured outfielders Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez are expected back this month for the playoff-contending Rays.

