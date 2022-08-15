49ers S Jimmie Ward sidelined with hamstring injury
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward pulled his hamstring and might not be ready to return for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Chicago. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Ward got injured in practice on Sunday and will likely be out at least a few weeks. The absence of Ward would be significant for the Niners after he has emerged in recent seasons as the anchor in the secondary at free safety.