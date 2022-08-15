49ers S Jimmie Ward sidelined with hamstring injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward pulled his hamstring and might not be ready to return for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Chicago. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Ward got injured in practice on Sunday and will likely be out at least a few weeks. The absence of Ward would be significant for the Niners after he has emerged in recent seasons as the anchor in the secondary at free safety.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.