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Rain and thunderstorms move into Borderland tonight, cooler temps follow

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Updated
today at 4:05 PM
Published 3:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A round of widespread rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop across the Borderland beginning Thursday evening and continuing overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rainfall is expected to focus over southeastern New Mexico, though showers will extend across the region.

Rain chances will continue through Friday morning, with additional isolated showers possible into the afternoon.

Forecasters say this system is being fueled by increased moisture moving into the region, helping produce more widespread rainfall compared to recent weeks.

By Friday, a backdoor cold front will move into the area, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy east winds.

This will keep conditions cooler than normal through the weekend.

Looking ahead, drier and warmer weather is expected to return early next week.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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