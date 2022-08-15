Cruz’s eighth-inning homer lifts Nationals over Cubs 5-4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning to lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Cruz, who had hit a two-run double in the fifth, smacked a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Hughes (1-1) to center to snap a 4-all tie with one out in the eighth. Carl Edwards Jr. (4-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his fifth save. Ian Happ hit two solo homers for the Cubs, giving him three in his past three games.